Emaciated dog surrendered to Las Vegas Rescue slowly gaining weight after medical help

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Many of you have reached out to us asking for an update on an emaciated German shepherd we first told you about in August.

The dog, nicknamed Raider, was surrendered to a local animal shelter weighing only 18 pounds. According to the Vegas Pet Rescue Project, Raider should weigh around 80 pounds.

Authorities originally were investigating if this was a case of animal cruelty or if the dog had underlying health issues.

Over the past few weeks, Raider has undergone medical treatments to make sure his digestive tract is in working order so he can gain weight.

In a video posted by the Vegas Pet Rescue Project, Raider is up to 27.2 pounds. He's been placed with a foster during his recovery.

The rescue is raising funds for Raider's medical expenses. You can find the link to donate as well as their Amazon wish list HERE.

Channel 13 is working to learn if Animal Control located the person who originally surrendered the dog.