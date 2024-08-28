Dog surrendered to Las Vegas rescue weighing 18 lbs, Animal Control now looking for owner

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Authorities are investigating after an emaciated German shepherd was surrendered to a local shelter weighing only 18 pounds.

Officials are still working to figure out if this is a case of animal cruelty or if there is an underlying medical issue with the dog.

Regardless, Animal Control Officers are working to identify the owner of this dog.

According to the Vegas Pet Rescue Project, this dog, nicknamed Raider, should weigh around 80 pounds.

Thursday afternoon he was undergoing surgery to remove an obstruction between his stomach and small intestine.

The rescue is raising funds for Raider's medical expenses. You can find the link to donate as well as their Amazon wish list HERE.