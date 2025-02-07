Watch Now
Ellis Island Casino reveals new renovations

Ellis Island Casino &amp; Hotel
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Ellis Island Casino & Hotel is currently going through an expansion and remodel.

The remodel will feature a new casino floor space with a large video screen and a rooftop event space with views of the Las Vegas strip.

Inside the casino, guests can also look forward to phased upgrades like a brand-new casino bar, remodeled table games and slots gaming and a new look in the Village Pub & Café and Lounge.

An exact date for the completion of the upgrades and renovations has not been stated, but the hotel says the changes are coming soon.

