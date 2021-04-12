Watch
Electrical fire reported at Golden Nugget hotel-casino in downtown Las Vegas

Posted at 7:59 AM, Apr 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-12 10:59:31-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Fire and Rescue responded to a reported fire at a downtown casino Monday morning.

Firefighters were called to the Golden Nugget hotel-casino on Fremont Street at about 7:15 a.m.

Crews say a small electrical fire happened near the sportsbook but firefighters were able to contain the situation without any extension or evacuations needed.

Smoke was also cleared from the area and an employee was being checked for minor smoke inhalation, according to Las Vegas Fire.

