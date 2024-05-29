Eldorado High school dropping SunDevils mascot, will now become the Firehawks

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The students of Eldorado High School will no longer be the home of the SunDevils.

In a statement to Channel 13 on Wednesday, the Clark County School District confirmed the high school would get a new mascot: the Firehawks.

The change is the result of the end of a trademark agreement with Arizona State University that dates back to 2011. (As most of you probably know, ASU also has the Sun Devils for its mascot.)

Discussion around the mascot change began in spring of 2023, CCSD stated. School leadership sought input from current students, families and alumni before settling on the Firehawks to represent the school into the future.

The school, located near the foot of Frenchman Mountain off of Washington Avenue and Sloan Lane, was founded in 1973.

In case you were wondering — yes, ASU has had the name longer. It's now been more than 75 years since ASU adopted the mascot in 1946, long before the first students walked Eldorado's halls.