Elderly woman dies after 'suspicious' house fire in Logandale

LOGANDALE (KTNV) — A woman is dead after a "suspicious" house fire in Logandale.

According to Moapa Valley Fire District officials, they received a call early Monday morning that a house was on fire at 985 Liston Avenue in Logandale.

When firefighters arrived, they found a double-wide trailer was on fire, with flames coming out of the front door. The caller originally told firefighters there were two people trapped inside.

One elderly woman was found inside her shower. She was immediately taken out of the home and firefighters began CPR. However, she died at the scene. Her identity will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office after her next of kin have been notified.

As of 7:30 a.m., there is no word on if a second person was located inside the home.

Investigators said they are treating the circumstances surrounding the fire as "suspicious". The Moapa Valley Fire District, Clark County Fire Department Arson Investigators, and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are working together to determine the cause of the fire and the events leading up to it.