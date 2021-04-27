Elderly man dies at Vegas area hospital days after crash with garbage truck

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police officers in Las Vegas say an 86-year-old man has died at the hospital from injuries related to a crash days before involving a garbage truck.

After the April 19 crash near Dean Martin Drive and Post Road, in the area of Interstate 15 and Sunset Road, police say the man was taken to the hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

On April 22, however, he died at the hospital. His identity will be released by the coroner's office.

The coroner says the cause of death was blunt injuries related to the crash.

The driver of the garbage truck, identified by police as 54-year-old Alden Quimpo, remained at the scene and authorities say he did not show any signs of impairment.

The man's death marks the 39th traffic-related death in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's jurisdiction for the year 2021.

The crash remains under investigation.