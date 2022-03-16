El Cortez hotel-casino in downtown Las Vegas to become 21+ property

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — People hanging out in downtown Las Vegas will soon need an ID to enter El Cortez. The historic hotel-casino says it will start transitioning to a 21-years-of-age-and-over property in April.

The casino will make the transition in two phases, which it says are part of the $25 million remodel project it undertook during the pandemic pause. Still in progress is a renovation of the original 47 “vintage” rooms built in 1941 when the gambling house first opened its doors.

Below are the details of the transition, per El Cortez.

SIMILAR: 2 years later: Historic casino El Cortez in downtown Las Vegas rebounds from pandemic shutdown

Phase I

For all hotel stays booked April 1, 2022, and beyond, all guests must be 21 years of age or older with a valid state-issued identification.

“This transition comes after careful consideration and decades of trying to accommodate minors in a property that is focused primarily on gaming and popular casino bars,” said General Manager Adam Wiesberg in a press release.

“El Cortez offers an action-packed casino floor with 700 slot machines and 25 table games, all with great odds for our adult players to enjoy in a historic, one-of-a-kind setting.”

Phase II

The future phase of this new policy will include identification checks at every entrance, making the entire property—including all food and beverage outlets—limited to guests 21 years and older.

“While Las Vegas has grown and adapted to cater to all demographics, El Cortez remains a traditional gambling house with great gaming odds and an indescribable feeling of stepping back in time,” Wiesberg said.

“El Cortez is the spot where adults have gathered to enjoy a cocktail or two and try their luck in the casino for over 80 years.”

For more information, visit ElCortezHotelcasino.com.

