El Cortez Hotel & Casino holding Las Vegas job fair

Joe Bartels, Reporter, KTNV
The El Cortez Hotel & Casino opened in 1941 and turns 80 years old as of 2021.
El Cortez Hotel & Casino is one the oldest and most historic properties located in downtown Las Vegas as seen in June 2021
Posted at 10:53 PM, Jul 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-09 01:53:41-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The team at El Cortez Hotel & Casino is looking to fill a multitude of positions to accommodate the recent influx of guests to its property.

The historic hotel celebrates its 80th anniversary this year as the longest-running hotel and casino in Las Vegas and recently completed $25 million in renovations.

All applicants are encouraged to fill out an application online to expedite the interview process and are required to bring copies of their resume and a government-issued photo ID.

Current openings include:

  • Bar Back/Bartender
  • Cage Cashier
  • Casino Cocktail Server
  • Cook
  • Count Team
  • Craps Dealer
  • Engineer
  • Food & Beverage Supervisor
  • Food Expediter
  • Front Desk/Reservations
  • Hostess
  • Hot Dog Cart Attendant
  • Housekeeping
  • Kitchen Worker
  • Security Officer
  • Security Supervisor
  • Siegel’s Food Server
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

