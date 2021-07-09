El Cortez Hotel & Casino holding Las Vegas job fair

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The team at El Cortez Hotel & Casino is looking to fill a multitude of positions to accommodate the recent influx of guests to its property.

The historic hotel celebrates its 80th anniversary this year as the longest-running hotel and casino in Las Vegas and recently completed $25 million in renovations.

All applicants are encouraged to fill out an application online to expedite the interview process and are required to bring copies of their resume and a government-issued photo ID.

Current openings include:

