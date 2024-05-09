El Cortez Hotel & Casino announces $20 million property-wide expansion

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A historic casino in downtown Las Vegas is continuing to renovate, evolve, and grow.

On Thursday, the El Cortez Hotel & Casino announced a $20 million property-wide expansion, which will include a new high limit lounge, a new roulette bar, a new show bar that will play black and white films and live sports, a new Asian restaurant called Hot Noods by Chinglish, and a Starbucks coffee shop.

"We are thrilled to unveil our latest expansion project, which represents a significant milestone for El Cortez and the community of downtown Vegas," Kenny Epstein, CEO and Chairman at El Cortez Hotel & Casino, said in a press release. "These enhancements arrive at a pivotal moment of heightened demand from both locals and visitors to Fremont Street."

According to a press release, the project will include expanding the casino's footprint by 10,000 square feet and renovating 4,000 square feet of the existing casino floor.

The new Starbucks is expected to open in June and the restaurant is scheduled to open in early 2025.

Over the last couple of years, the casino has also completed $30 million in renovations to the Original 47 rooms, Tower Premium Rooms, and casino-floor bathrooms.

WATCH: El Cortez gets a makeover