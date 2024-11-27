Eight missing children found in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Eight missing children were found in Las Vegas when theF.R.E.E. International Organization conducted an operation in the city.

The organization was created to raise awareness about human trafficking and train local communities on how to fight against slavery.

From Nov. 10 through 16, the operation was focused on finding children who were victims of human trafficking, missing or endangered.

The operation found eight missing children, one arrest was made and new criminal investigations have begun.

The initiative was hosted by the UNLV Tourist Safety Institute at the Greenspun College of Urban Affairs and was also a collaboration with multiple law enforcement agencies.

Resources and services were made available to the victims.