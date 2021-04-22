Efforts to clean-up, protect Southern Nevada lands on Earth Day

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — April 22 is Earth Day, and many local businesses and community leaders are taking action to protect Southern Nevada lands.

Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto introduced The Southern Nevada Economic Development and Conservation Act to the U.S. Senate in February.

The bill proposes protections for more than 2 million acres of land, including spots like Red Rock Canyon and Desert National Wildlife Refuge. The bill would also expand tribal trust lands and desert tortoise habitats.

SNEDCA also sets aside more land for affordable housing and growth.

Recently, local leaders including Commissioner Justin Jones and environmentalists urged Clark County to adopt a conservation resolution called 30 by 30. It’s a national movement to protect 30 percent of lands in the US by 2030.

“Climate is threatening a lot of these protected spaces and so we need to make sure we protect them for future generations,” said Commissioner Jones.

The City of Las Vegas will partner with MGM Resorts International to plant 25 trees win Centennial Hills Park Thursday. They’ll also clean up debris around the area, honoring this year’s Earth Day theme- Restore our Earth.

Clean-up efforts will also happen in Downtown Las Vegas. Small businesses will team up to show support for Earth Day and to show appreciation for customers who have supported small business through the pandemic.