Public lands legislation receives bipartisan support from Nevada congressional delegation

It's being called the largest conservation bill in Nevada's history and it has bipartisan support.

The Southern Nevada Economic Development and Conservation Act was introduced to the U.S. House on Wednesday by Rep. Dina Titus, and Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto introduced an identical bill in the Senate.

It has the support of all four of Nevada's House members.

According to Rep. Titus, the bill will set aside two-million acres of federally owned land in Clark County for conservation and outdoor recreation.

It would also expand the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation area by 51,000 acres and allow for the development of more affordable housing.