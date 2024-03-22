Effects of veterinary shortage seen across Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Pet owners across Nevada may have noticed that it's become a challenge to book an appointment at some veterinarian clinics or paying more to get that furry friend treated.

Director of the Nevada Department of Agriculture Dr. JJ Goicoechea said the changes are being driven by the lack of veterinarians in the state.

"It's not just in Nevada but across the nation. We are concerned with the limited number of veterinarians, " Goicoechea said.

Goicoechea said the veterinarian shortage is even more prevalent in the rural parts of the state where many farmers and ranchers have to wait days before being able to get animals checked.

"We are not seeing that next generation of veterinarians come back out there, and so, I know a lot of the clients I had, they are relying on doctors from Idaho that have come down to Nevada to do the work," Goicoechea said.

Goicoechea said having to wait for a vet to travel to the rural areas to inspect livestock could have serious consequences on "public health and food security."

"We are worried about a foreign animal disease introduction," Goicoechea said. "[Doctors] are our first line of defense when it comes to public health and food security. If you have a weird disease going on, you are going to want an answer very soon. We are going to want an answer as a regulatory agency really soon. And if we have to wait a day or two for somebody to get out there, we are behind the 8 ball and we are risking public health and food security."

The Animal Foundation in Las Vegas said the problem is a supply and demand issue. There are more jobs available than people to fill them.

CEO of the Animal Foundation Hilarie Grey said the high cost for pet service-- ignited by the veterinarian shortage-- is causing some pet owners to not get their pets vaccinated and some are even faced with having to relinquish their animals.

"In shelters, where we really feel it is that there are a lot of folks who end up wanting to surrender their pets and it's really emotional and difficult because they can't afford vet care and when there's a scarcity in the veterinarians. That is when the costs really go up too," Grey said.

According to Goicoechea, the high costs of vet school could also discourage people from pursuing a veterinarian degree.

"The biggest thing is the debt load that we are seeing these students come out with right now," he said. "I've talked to some graduates, and between their undergraduate work and their professional school to actually become a veterinarian, they are coming out with over $300,000 in debt. I will be honest, if I were faced with that opportunity today and that is what I was looking at for debt, I probably wouldn't have pursued a degree in veterinary medicine."

Goicoechea said lawmakers passed Senate Bill 342 during the last legislative session, which he said could help address the problem.

"That is a $7million appropriation that will go to Utah State University. That is one of the closest veterinary schools to Nevada. That will give us 70 veterinarian graduates over the next few years, and what that will do is those 70 will sign a contract to come back to the state of Nevada. You will work a year in Nevada as a veterinarian for every year you took this assistance," he said.

Goicoechea said the money is not being allocated to schools in Nevada since the state doesn't have a veterinary school.

"Reno has the only pre-vet program in the state, but one thing this Senate bill did, they are engaging with University of Nevada Las Vegas and the College of Southern Nevada as well. And so, students attending those schools will be able to apply for it if they can meet the requirements to get into vet school."