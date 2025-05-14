LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Jay Blair, a motivational speaker, took fifth graders on a journey of embracing empathy through a workshop he led at Hickey Elementary School.

As he entered the cafeteria, with fruit snacks in hand, he unleashed kindness.

WATCH | How the power of empathetic thinking can help students

"They just need the opportunity to open up to have a safe place"

“Their understanding of this stuff runs way deeper than we give them credit for, and a lot of times, they just need the opportunity to open up to have a safe place, to feel like they're not going to be laughed at, to feel that somebody really cares to hear their opinion and perspective, they'll open up and give it to you,” he said.

It didn’t take long, as the students from Hickey and Herr elementary schools quickly shared their thoughts and feelings about different scenarios.



“I hope that next time they're in situations where they have the opportunity to practice that empathy and practice that kindness, it's right on the forefront of their brain in a way that they're not just practicing it because they were told to, but because they understand and feel the value of being an empathetic person." — Jay Blair

It’s something Herr fifth grader Danahi took away.

“People sometimes go through rough things, and we do not know about it, and we should learn to appreciate people every day,” she said.

Blair has brought his hour-long workshop to other Clark County School District schools, though Hickey has special significance.

Blair used to teach fifth grade at the school.

He’s hoping what’s learned in the hour, stays with the students long after they leave the building, guided by the resources Hickey’s acting principal says are available at the school.

“We had a lot of our teachers and wraparound services and supports in there that we can continue with the same messaging for the next few weeks that we still have them and hopefully that does transfer with them when they either go to Bailey next door or wherever they end up going,” said Audrey Luthmann, acting principal at Hickey Elementary.

