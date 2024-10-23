State finance committee to start looking into Clark County School District budget

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — More eyes are going to be on the Clark County School District's budget.

Channel 13's anchor Justin Hinton was listening as a finance committee for the Nevada Department of Taxation got an update on the district's current budget issues.

The members could have placed the district on fiscal watch, but it decided not to, at least not yet.

It will instead create a subcommittee with three members to work with the district on matters regarding the budget.

That committee will then recommend if the district should go on fiscal watch.

That is something the district is no stranger to.

"Having previously been on fiscal watch from 2017-2021 for the three-year decline in general ending fund balance pursuant to the NRS, we know the role this committee plays in ensuring that local governments are solvent in meeting their obligations, and according to our review of the statute, it is our opinion the district meets none of the A-AA conditions listed in the NRS," said Interim Chief Financial Officer Diane Bartholomew.

Those conditions include things like not making bond payments on time, having deficit fund balances, or debt beyond the district's ability to repay.

So what happens next?

Three finance committee members will meet with district leaders and review the budget.

They'll then prepare a report to share with the finance committee at

its next meeting.

