Special education students face 'unprecedented crisis,' discrimination in CCSD schools, lawsuit claims

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 58-page class-action lawsuit accuses the Clark County School District and Nevada Department of Education of sweeping violations of the civil rights of special education students.

The complaint, filed on Wednesday, includes allegations brought by the parents of 12 CCSD students ranging from 6 to 17 years old.

Lawyers for the plaintiffs argue the experiences of these kids demonstrate systemic discrimination against special education students and failure comply with federal law. They called it "an unprecedented crisis" impacting approximately 40,000 students with disabilities who attend CCSD schools.

“Aggressive measures therefore must be taken immediately to redress the failures of the CCSD public education system," the complaint states. "If not, CCSD will become a national symbol of the irreversible consequences when government at all levels abandons its children.”

The students and parents accuse CCSD of "systemic" policies that prevent special education students from receiving adequate instruction — including how the district implements education plans for these students, how its employees execute those plans, and not maintaining adequate staffing to support students' needs.

“Teachers and parents alike are frustrated by the current situation," the complaint states. "There are dedicated and diligent educators within CCSD who struggle to perform their jobs adequately due to systemic deficiencies.”

The complaint cites as evidence numerous local news reports, including several from Channel 13, that outline special education staffing and support issues, as well as allegations of abuse.

Lawyers argue the experiences of each student included in the class action demonstrate educational failures and discrimination on the part of CCSD and, by extension, the Nevada Department of Education. These students have not made progress in their education and, in some cases, have regressed during their time in CCSD, the complaint states.

They're asking a judge to declare that the Department of Education and CCSD have violated federal law in their treatment of special education students, and to order the Department to implement policies to change that. They also want an appointed monitor to make sure changes are implemented, as well as attorney's fees and other court costs.