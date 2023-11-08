Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro calls for CCSD superintendent to be replaced

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Another Nevada politician calls for the Clark County School District Superintendent, Dr. Jesus Jara, to be replaced.

Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro released a statement on X Tuesday saying, in part, "Dr. Jara's administration is a failure, and under any reasonable circumstances, he should resign or be terminated."

Unfortunately, a majority of the CCSD Board of Trustees has created an environment where Dr. Jara and his senior administrators are never expected to produce results and are never held accountable for their arrogant, intransigent leadership. pic.twitter.com/dd7EEg9mCf — Nicole Cannizzaro (@Nicole4Nevada) November 7, 2023

"Over the next few months, I will be convening for public education to explore and make recommendations for policy and governance changes for Clark County schools, including a possible administrative restructuring of the district," she said.

This comes after speaker Steve Yeager called for Dr. Jesus Jara to resign last week.

Unfortunately, community leaders, parents, teachers, and students no longer trust that Dr. Jara can get CCSD back on track. This moment in time cries out for a change in leadership to restore trust in CCSD and bring new and fresh ideas to public education in Southern Nevada.… https://t.co/gtkoEU3JOn — Steve Yeager (@SteveYeagerNV) November 1, 2023

"This moment in time cries out for a change in leadership to restore trust in CCSD and bring new and fresh ideas to public education in Southern Nevada," he said.

School district leaders responded to Yeager, saying, "Dr. Jara will remain in his position as superintendent as long as the Board of Trustees desires him to do so."

Currently, members of the Clark County Education Association are fighting for better pay from the district, referencing the funds Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo passed in Senate Bill 231.

BACKGROUND: Lawmakers, teachers continue to question $250 million education allocation process

Senate Bill 231 appropriated $250 million for school funding across Nevada school districts.

The Clark County School District's most recent offer made known to KTNV includes, at minimum, a two-year salary increase of 12.3%.