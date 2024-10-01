LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A handful of valley parents are taking legal action against the Clark County School District.

They filed a class action lawsuit against the district, claiming the district is failing to provide special education to students in need.

Multiple families, joined by lawyers, went into further details about why they are filing the lawsuit at a press conference outside the federal courthouse.

Watch the full press conference here:

Parents and legal representatives hold press conference regarding class action lawsuit against CCSD

They claim existing policies systematically prevent their children from getting the education they are entitled to under federal law.

"We want to make it clear it is not the individual teachers who are the problem," said lawyer Catherine Merino Reisman. "It is the system not providing the support and training that is necessary to serve these students."

"Last school year was very hard, and as a parent, you pray that you are doing everything right, and your son was getting everything you need," said parent Iva Luis. "My son was not getting what he needed, and I keep on asking and talking and nothing was being done. I am happy something is finally being done."

The group wants students to get a free and appropriate public education in the least restrictive environment under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act.

Lawyers said they know it is not going to be fixed overnight.

First, they want an injunction by the court and a monitor appointed to provide accountability on improvements in the district.

Special education students face 'unprecedented crisis,' discrimination in CCSD schools, lawsuit claims by yolanda.cruz on Scribd