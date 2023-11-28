New website launches to support 'chronic absenteeism' throughout Clark County School District

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The newly formed Southern Nevada Family Engagement Center will debut a new website on Tuesday morning to provide resources for the various obstacles causing student absenteeism in Clark County.

The new website — nvfamily.org — will provide students and families with tools and information on chronic absenteeism, including how to address fear and anxiety, as well as how attendance works.

According to the coalition, absenteeism throughout the school district "more than doubled" following the COVID-19 pandemic. This left many students "susceptible to falling behind in class and decreasing student access to wraparound services," such as food assistance and tutoring.

Nevada Department of Education's Superintendent of Public Instruction, Jhone Ebert, and CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara are among those expected to speak at the event.