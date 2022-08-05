Governor Sisolak releases video ahead of CCSD's first day of school

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Ahead of the first day of school, Governor Steve Sisolak released a video message wishing staff, students and families a smooth start.

In the video, Sisolak provided updates on the State of Nevada’s work to help the first day of school go off without a hitch. One such example is the $200 million that CCSD spent on ensuring students were caught up on learning, due to the disruptions that online learning during the COVID-19 pandemic may have caused.

Sisolak announced that school lunches in CCSD will be covered with funding American Rescue Plan. “That’s money back in your pocket,” Sisolak said.

He also mentioned CCSD’s effort to hire and retain more teachers for the 2022-2023 school year, and the various salary increases that came with it.

“As educators and students head back into classrooms, I want to take a moment to wish all Nevadans a successful start to this school year,” said Governor Steve Sisolak. “I know there have been challenges – and I want to reassure families and schools that we are working hard to make sure every child in every classroom in every community gets a great education. That goal has never wavered since I’ve been in office and it never will.”