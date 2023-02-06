Gov. Joe Lombardo orders audit of Nevada's public, charter education systems

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Gov. Joe Lombardo has ordered an audit of all public and charter schools in the state of Nevada, his office announced on Monday.

An executive order signed by the governor directs the Division of Internal Audits and the Governor's Finance Office to review the state's 17 public school districts and the Nevada State Public Charter School Authority, according to a statement from the governor's office.

The audits must be conducted by an external third party and submitted to the Governor's Finance Office by March 1, the governor's office stated.

After that, the state will prepare a report summarizing the audit's findings — plus identifying any deficiencies and recommendations to fix them.

That report must be submitted to Gov. Lombardo by Dec. 29 of this year.

In his first State of the State address, Lombardo called for "increased transparency and accountability within Nevada's education system," his spokesperson wrote. He also called for the release of NevadaESSER.org, a state website that tracks how public and charter schools spend federal relief dollars.