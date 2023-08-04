Four police agencies uniting to provide more safety on CCSD campuses this year

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the Clark County School District, Henderson and North Las Vegas police agencies are collaborating to ensure a violence-free school year as students begin their classes on Monday.

The first day of school for the Clark County School District will also mark the launch of a temporary unified joint agency command post. Officers from the CCSD Police Department, LVMPD, Henderson, and North Las Vegas police agencies will join forces to ensure a safe start to the new academic year.

"Please don't be alarmed with the increased police presence you may see," said LVMPD Chief Deputy Reggie Rader. "Our uniformed officers will be walking around on campus, interacting with administrators and teachers, and saying hello to the children."

The heightened presence on school campuses ensures parents and students that safety is a top priority.

However, despite the added police personnel, one CCSD parent expressed nervousness about sending her two children back to their high school due to the frequent lockdowns experienced last year.

"It gives you peace of mind, and I've seen them in action because, like I said, it happens a lot in Clark High School," said parent Karla Mayorga. "But I wish it wouldn't happen anymore."

In response, CCSD Police Chief Henry Blackeye urges parents and students, "If you see or hear something, say something."

He also advises parents to be proactive by checking their students' social media and school gear.

"Check your students' backpacks. Please do that. Make it a habit to ensure that something's not in there by accident that may cause concern when they arrive at school," Blackeye said.