Forging a path for recovering Clark County School District teenagers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Forging a new path forward for recovering teenagers. A local high school is making a difference and showing the way for those previously dealing with addiction issues.

“It just felt amazing because I’ve struggled and you know, because I’ve had a lot of things that pushed me to the side.”

A struggle peer specialist Landynn Meyers knew all too well. He graduated from Mission High School in May and came back to help his classmates. The school aimed at helping students with addiction issues- and focusing on their education for a better future.

“You take it one day at a time. The future is here, and the past does not define you. The person you are today defines you,” he said.

Meyers was honored by Superintendent Jesus Jara for his work, presenting him with a challenge coin and a job opportunity in the Clark County School District. They also sat in a circle where students shared their stories of recovery fighting through trauma and turmoil in their families.

“It kind of opened my eyes to a new world of addiction. How addiction is a real problem and I started respecting myself,” Tony, a student, said.

Superintendent Jara says hearing these stories is a humbling experience where students are finally given hope.

“What I see in all of them is how they found this family around them that they were missing somewhere and now they want to give back and that’s the power of our kids,” he said.

Meyers says the high school has helped save student lives and is willing to help other teens who are going through their own addiction issues.

“I’m here for you, and there are people here for you. You’re not alone,” he said.

Currently, there are about 20 students at Mission High School and each year, the number of students changes depending on the need.