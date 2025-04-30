Five people injured, road closed after five-car crash at Harmon, University Center

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — At least five people are hospitalized after a five-car collision near the intersection of East Harmon Avenue and University Center Drive.

In a brief statement shared with Channel 13, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department wrote the crash was reported at 2:09 p.m.

Five people were taken to Sunrise Hospital, and at least one of them is in critical condition, according to police.

"This is an ongoing investigation," police stated. "Please avoid the area due to road closures.

According to the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada, northbound lanes of University Center Drive were closed at Naples Drive. Motorists were asked to use alternate routes through the area.