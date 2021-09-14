First student-run bank established at Southeast Career and Technical Academy

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Being able to handle money is such an important life skill for anyone and some valley high school kids will be getting a head start.

At first glance, this looks like just another branch of a bank in the valley. Bills are being counted and accounts are being checked. But take a closer look. This bank is actually located at Southeast Career and Technical Academy and the students are the tellers.

“I was always interested in money and when I applied here, I thought it was a good opportunity for me to learn and share my experience,” Miguel Gomez, a senior, said.

An experience made possible thanks to a partnership between the Clark County School District and Silver State Schools Credit Union. It resulted in the first bank set up inside a CCSD school with three more coming soon.

Banking at a high school is a novelty. You can deposit money, withdraw money, and get loans and also get a debit card, albeit a lot smaller. Some of the proceeds from the credit union will go to the high school.

One hope for this program is giving kids financial literacy. A recent survey showed four in five young Americans would fail a test on basic questions about money. The credit union says its important students understand how it works especially in the midst of financial anxieties related to the pandemic.

“People are stressed, especially from a money and financial perspective for these students to have that ability, to have that knowledge, it’s going to make a huge impact on the community,” Scott A. Arkills, Silver State Credit Union President/CEO, said.

Its real-world training CCSD hopes will inspire students to pursue a future in banking.

“Our kids will also in the summer have opportunities to do internships in the bank and will continue to grow. Maybe we’ll have our next CEO of Silver State coming right out of here,” CCSD Superintendent Jesus Jara, said.

It’s already inspired some students to think about it.

“I want to be able to learn and show what I’ve learned to other people, so they know too,” Gomez said.