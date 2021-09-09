Clark County School District offering dual enrollment through University of Nevada, Reno

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Getting a leg up on college. Some local students are getting a chance to take college classes while they’re still in high school. It’s meant to encourage more kids to think about higher education.

Go forth and achieve your dreams. That’s the message these juniors and seniors at Cheyenne High School are getting.

“I want to be an English teacher. I want to give back what my teachers gave to me,” Jovanni Corrilo, a junior, said.

They’ll get a chance to go forward thanks to a program allowing them to enroll in college classes at the University of Nevada Reno.

“Whatever dream they have; they can come true. They just got to work for it and I’m really proud of them,” Brian Sandoval, UNR president, said.

He says juniors who start in their first semester can earn up to 15 credits which is about a year of college. They can take three courses each semester on top of their normal schoolwork. He says this gives them a head start and saves families money on college while creating well-prepared students.

“It really gives them confidence to succeed and take that level of work,” he said.

Confidence students say will help overcome fears.

“Just getting us ready for college because a lot of us kids are scared to go into college and just being able to experience it is helping us out,” Victoria Gallegos, a junior, said.

It’s help that could open new doors for students who may have not thought about college in the first place.

“Many families don’t have what their child needs to attend college, so I feel like getting the opportunity to achieve that college credit, it really helps,” Deonte Brewer, a junior, said.

This program is being rolled out at Cheyenne and Centennial High Schools allowing about 450 students to take part.