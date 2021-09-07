Tuesday is the last day to fill out a survey critiquing the school district's plan to spend federal COVID relief funds

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County School District will end public response to their draft coronavirus relief spending plan on Tuesday ahead of a Thursday meeting of the CCSD Board of Trustees.

The district will receive $777,000,000 dollars over three years allocated by the American Rescue Plan.

According to the a letter from Superintendent Jesus Jara posted to the CCSD website, there are five key priorities for using the federal funds including funding staff training and job pipelines, improved top-down guidance and transparency, additional parent and community support, COVID mitigation, and, the main focus, student success.

Subcategories of the student success focus point include expanded pre-K programs, six week summer career courses, mental health services, upgraded technology and more.

The district has been collecting responses to the draft plan through a survey since Sept. 1.

Brandarius Johnson is a mental health advocate and member of the CCSD Community Advisory Committee, the group of community members helping form the plan, and said public input was crucial to the process so the district spends money on groups that can often fly under the radar.

"The parents of the students, because they're the ones that we need to hear from," Johnson said. "They're the ones that their kids report to. Between parents and teachers, that's the information that we need, and, if we're going to make decisions based of their future and their education and their health, I think the more the merrier."

Johnson graduated from Cimarron-Memorial High School in 2010, and said he's been focused on ensuring mental health services receive their fair share of attention during this drafting process.

The results of the survey and the final spending plan will be presented to the CCSD Board of Trustees on Thursday, and, if approved, a more detailed proposal will be presented to the Nevada Department of Education on Friday.

Jara said he plans to explain the proposals in detail in several in-person and virtual town halls in late September.