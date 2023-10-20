Watch Now
Clark County School District warns of transportation delays amid internet 'interruption'

The Clark County School District Headquarters at Sahara and Decatur in Las Vegas as seen in July 2020
Posted at 6:47 AM, Oct 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-20 10:01:27-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County School District warned that transportation for students may be late on Friday morning due to an ongoing "interruption of its internet services."

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, CCSD revealed that the internet interruption is affecting "District operations, including internet, email, and intermittent phone service."

The post continues that classes will continue as scheduled, though "some transportation services may be delayed."

This interruption comes after Clark County School District was targeted by a cybersecurity threat earlier this week. In an email sent to families Monday night, CCSD said hackers accessed personal information for some students, parents, and employees.

CCSD says identifying and notifying everyone impacted by this hack will likely take several weeks, but no identity theft cases have been reported.

In an email to parents and guardians, CCSD said, "The District is working with Cox Communications on restoring service and will provide updates as additional information becomes available."

