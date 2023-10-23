CCSD says internet outage was due to 'construction-related incident'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County School District's internet service is "fully restored" after a series of outages last week.

The district experienced two unrelated incidents impacting its online platforms — a cybersecurity incident stemming from a compromised email account and a separate "construction-related incident," district officials clarified in a news release on Monday.

District officials stressed that the construction incident "was unrelated to the cybersecurity incident involving the compromised email account."

The construction-related service interruption began Thursday evening and was resolved on Monday, district officials stated.

Students and staff have been asked to reset their passwords, but "delays are occurring due to the volume of requests," officials stated.

In light of those delays, the deadline for those required password resets was extended through 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 25.