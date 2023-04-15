4-time Grammy award winner visits Liberty High School choir

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Liberty High School's choir had a special visit from a Grammy award winner Friday.

The singer and songwriter, Deniece Williams, came to speak to members of the choir according to the choir's instructor, Lamont Russell.

Russell said Williams is best known her songs, "Free," "Silly," "It's Gonna Take a Miracle," plus including her two Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 singles "Let's Hear It for the Boy," and "Too Much, Too Little, Too Late."

Liberty High School's Show Choir had a chance to perform for her, including one student performing Williams's song, "Silly."

"It was truly an experience the students won't soon forget," he said.

Previously, members of the school's choir also performed with Foreigner for a night as the band went on stage at The Venetian.