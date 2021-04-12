EDC attendee expresses doubt that festival will happen in May

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Electrical Daisy Carnival, better known as EDC, is still a go in the minds of organizers who are pushing for it to happen May 21-23 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

“I’m determined to have the very first major gathering when the world is able to celebrate again, “said Pasquale Rotella, EDC organizer, in a social media vide post.

However, determination right now is not enough for the 25th edition of this festival.

The Nevada Department of Business and Industry confirmed in a statement that EDC’s “proposal submitted did not comply with Directive 041 requirements related to capacity or social distancing.”

For long-time EDC attendee Jennifer Eason, Rosella's announcement is not only confusing but, also disappointing since there's no answer about many things.

“How are we going to be able to effectively socially distance? You know, we don't even have a line up released. There really hasn't been any movement towards the set up. How are they going to hire the people? There are so many pieces of logistics that have yet to be worked up that I don't see how they're going to be able execute a festival of this size and stoke in 30 days,“ expressed Eason.

Knowing that capacity most likely would be limited and that many people from other countries would not be able to attend, is also discouraging for Eason, even though she's been looking forward to this festival since it got postponed last May and already has tickets for the event,

"I would prefer that EDC being postponed until October. I think that gives most people an opportunity that want to be vaccinated to take advantage of that. The weather would still be lovely. Preferably, I would hope they wouldn't canceled so we can't go for two years in a row,“ shared Eason.

She’s not the only one calling for a postponement to really have a safe and full EDC experience in the future. On social media, several people are also requesting this, even refunds in case that people can’t attend during the announced dates.

KTNV requested an interview with insomniac Events but no one was available today. A media representative confirmed the festival is a go and that it won't be a park n' rave (drive-in gathering) event as some have suggested.

So far, organizers have not submitted an updated plan to the state for approval and its unknown when that will happen.

