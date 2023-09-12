Ed Sheeran ticket holder talks about flying in for later-canceled show

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A canceled Ed Sheeran concert at Allegiant Stadium left many fans concerned and frustrated over the weekend.

I got to meet up with a woman who flew in from New Mexico just for the concert who says she was bummed when she couldn't see one of her favorite artists.

Brenda Grier from Albuquerque, New Mexico was one of the thousands Saturday evening who had to abruptly change their plans. She says she found out the Ed Sheeran concert wasn't going to happen when the artist posted to Instagram.

"They immediately said this was canceled and that it was rescheduled, I mean they had a date immediately," Grier said.

Sheeran announced the concert will now be October 28, and Grier says she'll be there.

"But it's going to be another 1,000 bucks when we reschedule rooms and everything so it better be a good show."

Sheeran told fans the reason he canceled was a safety issue reportedly caused by a problem with flooring supporting his audio towers.

He said the rubber tiling had become loose and caused the towers to move a foot overnight, engineers addressed the problem but the towers were still unstable, leading to them calling the concert off.

"How common is it for something like this to happen? It's really not common there are 100 to 1,000 of large events happening every day around the world and most you don't hear about if you don't buy a ticket yourself."

Ty Hansen, the vice president of AV Vegas, a company that sets up stages, audio, lighting, and everything necessary for a show, says safety is the top priority, and if the situation isn't safe a show should not go on.

"The reason that this is a success story, they found a problem, they tried to fix it, then they did the hardest thing which is to say we cant fix it so we have to shut it down, they chose safety over getting the show going."

Hansen believes cancellation was the best decision. Grier says she agrees, and she was happy to be one of the fans Sheeran personally apologized to

"Safety first, we had second row seats...if something would have fallen, oh my gosh can you even imagine."