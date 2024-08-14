'Eating rocks to survive': Four puppies rescued from Mojave Desert by Las Vegas animal organization

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After weeks of roaming the extreme heat in the Mojave Desert, four puppies have been rescued by a Las Vegas pet rescue called Paws Patrol LV.

According to the Nevada SPCA, the four puppies were found around Baker, California. Nevada SPCA said a Good Samaritan contacted Paws Patrol LV on Aug. 2, who said they spotted the puppies at a gas station along I-15.

The next day, gas station employees told Paws Patrol LV that the puppies had been roaming the desert for about a month. The organization said it took five days until volunteers were able to catch the dogs, and according to the Nevada SPCA, the puppies had been eating rocks to survive.

“It’s such a relief after spending so many sleepless nights wondering if these puppies were safe from all the dangers in the desert like coyotes,” said Joyce Foreman from Paws Patrol.

“After seeing the gut-wrenching photos of these dogs in skeletal condition and vomiting rocks, they are now safe and getting the best medical care from our team,” said Lori Heeren, Nevada SPCA Executive Director. “We are so grateful for the Paws Patrol team that stops at nothing to rescue these abandoned animals.”

The Nevada SPCA said the dogs will be available for adoption pending clearance from veterinarian treatment. For more information, you can contact the Nevada SPCA at (702) 873-7722 or visit them online at www.NevadaSPCA.org.