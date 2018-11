LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A new upscale restaurant and store on the Las Vegas Strip will be holding a hiring event with over 500 positions available.

Eataly Las Vegas at Park MGM will be looking to hire full-time and part-time positions at an event scheduled for Nov. 5 at the Park MGM Presdio Ballroom from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Eataly Las Vegas plans to open in December and feature a variety of Italian products, a cafe, restaurant, and live cooking demonstrations.

Free parking will be available for all candidates with managers interviewing and hiring at the event.

