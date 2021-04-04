Easter morning fire at Sunset Motel, 1 person required medical on scene

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Sunday morning at about 11:24 a.m., the Clark County Fire Department (CCFD) responded to a report of a fire at the Sunset Motel located at 6000 Boulder Highway.

Fire crews responding included four engine companies, one ladder truck, two rescues, and two battalion chiefs that totaled 26 responders.

CCFD says the initial report was of a fire in a room with heavy smoke and flames. However, upon arrival, CCFD Engine 17 reported a fully involved motel room with the fire nearing other units.

Authorities say crews made an aggressive offensive interior attack to extinguish the fire before it went into additional rooms.

Crews say the fire was out at 11:32 a.m.

One person required a medical assessment but was not transported to the hospital.

Fire investigators were requested to respond, and the incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

