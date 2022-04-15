Easter holiday drawing crowds to Las Vegas buffets

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — While many wish "luck be a lady tonight" in Las Vegas, others want luck to bring them a smorgasbord. Easter is traditionally a popular time for families to enjoy a big feast, especially here in the birthplace of buffets.

The sizzle of veggies and meat fills the air at the Garden Buffet at South Point Casino.

"I think it's kind of an interesting thing. You can kind of make your own meal, what you want,” said Cindy Lawrence of Summerlin.

A hands-on experience many diners feel is the best "bet," they've made so far.

"You get to pick barbecue, Italian. There are salads and dessert,” said Cristina Muniz, a Henderson resident.

Some guests are deciding on a modest approach.

"Don't eat too much because you get full so quickly. Just try and be good,” Lawrence said.

Others are throwing discretion out the window.

"What's the most you've seen anyone eat at the South Point buffet?” asked reporter Jeremy Chen.

"That's a great question…I've stopped counting after 12 plates…"

Michael Kennedy is the director of food operations at South Point. He says the buffet has always been popular, giving good old-fashioned Vegas value, $14.95 for lunch.

"We're the only buffet in Las Vegas open seven days a week. Breakfast, lunch, dinner, and brunch,” he said.

COVID-19 may have shut down buffets during the height of the pandemic but they're back.

"I was disappointed so many buffets shut down during the pandemic,” Lawrence said.

The Easter holiday is expected to bring even more diners in 2011 the National Restaurant Association surveyed 1,000 adults with about half preferring to cruise a buffet for their Easter meal. Kennedy says Easter brings out the families.

"It's a great day. Get everybody from the kids to grandma and grandpa coming in and a little bit of everything on the menu for everyone,” he said.

With so much choice it pays to be choosy. The advice from experienced buffet connoisseurs: Don't eat too much bread.

"Bread will stuff you. It will get you full fast,” Muniz said.

Kennedy says he doesn't mind people trying to beat the house at the buffet as long as they enjoy their time.

"No one leaves here hungry. I always take it as a compliment when I see them rubbing their belly on the way out,” he said.