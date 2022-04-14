Easter Weekend: Buffets on the Strip, Downtown, and around Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With Easter weekend around the corner, Las Vegas buffets are going to be more crowded than usual. A list of buffets on the Las Vegas Strip, Downtown, and around the valley can be found below.

Las Vegas Strip Buffets

Wicked Spoon

The Wicked spoon is located at the Cosmopolitan and offers buffet for adults and children. Monday through Friday, breakfast is $38 for adults and $19 for children ages 5 to 10. Lunch is $45 for adults and $22.50 for children ages 5 to 10 Monday through Friday. Wicked Spoon also has brunch Saturday and Sunday at $49 for adults and $24 for children ages 5 to 10. Additionally, bottomless Mimosas, Champagne, Bloody Mary’s, Bud Light Draft are available for $21 per person with a 2-hour limit. Reservations can be made on the Cosmopolitan’s website.

Wynn

The Buffet at Wynn is open Monday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Breakfast is served Monday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and is $38.99 per person. Brunch is offered on Monday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is $45.99. Dinner is served starting from 3 p.m. on Monday and Thursday and is priced at $64.99 per person. Gourmet Brunch is served on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is $49.99 per person and on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Gourmet Dinner is priced at $69.99 per person. Prices are subject to change during holidays and holiday weekends. Prices are half off for children ages 3 to 9. Priority seating can be purchased online.

Bacchanal Buffet

The Bacchanal Buffet, located at Caesars Palace, is open Monday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Reservations can be made on Caesars website.

Bellagio

The Buffet at Bellagio is open Monday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dining Monday to Thursday costs $49.99 and $59.99 Friday through Sunday. Children 5 and under eat for free, while children ages 6 to 11 eat for 50% off. The Bellagio’s beverage package is $24.99 daily and includes house wine, draft beer, mimosas, screwdrivers, margaritas, and Bloody Marys.

MGM

The MGM Grand Buffet is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Sunday. Monday through Thursday, prices are $27.99 per person and $36.99 Friday through Sunday. Children ages 5 and under eat for free at all meals. Reservations can be made on MGM Grand’s website.

Luxor

The Buffet at Luxor is open Monday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Wednesday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and costs $34.99.

Excalibur

Excalibur’s buffet is open Monday to Tuesday and Friday to Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. On Monday and Tuesday, the buffet costs $26.99 for adults and $14.99 for children ages 5 to 11. Brunch from Friday to Sunday costs $29.99 for adults and $15.99 for children ages 5 to 11. Parties of 20 or more can make reservations by calling 702-597-7476.

Resorts World

Resorts World offers a breakfast and brunch buffet at The Kitchen. The Kitchen’s breakfast buffet is open from Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. and their Brunch Buffet is open Saturday and Sunday from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Downtown

Mainstreet Station

Garden Court located at Mainstreet Station offers a brunch and dinner buffet. Brunch is offered daily from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. for $20.99. Emerald-tier Boyd Gaming rewards members get $1 off. Garden Courts dinner buffet is available Friday and Saturday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. for $28.99, and costs $26.99 for Emerald-tier Boyd rewards members.

Around Town

South Point

The Garden Buffet at South Point Casino offers a breakfast, lunch, and dinner buffet. Breakfast is 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. at $13.95 and includes bottomless mimosas. Lunch is Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and costs $17.95. From Saturday to Sunday between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m., the buffet offers a Prime Rib and Champagne Brunch for $25.95. A prime rib dinner, including peel-and-eat shrimp, is available Saturday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. for $25.95. Lastly, a seafood night with prime rib is offered on Fridays from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and includes two glasses of wine, red Sangria, or draft beer. Children ages 3 and younger eat for free, while children between the ages of 4 and 8 eat for half price.

Rampart Casino

Market Place Buffet at Rampart Casino offers a Prime Rib dinner buffet from Thursday to Monday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at $29.99 or at $24.99 for certain Rampart Rewards members. Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., a weekend brunch is offered for the same price. Kids 12 and under eat for $12.99 and an all-you-can-drink beer and wine add-on is available for $7.99.