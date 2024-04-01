Easter Bunny spreads cheer, helps rabbit rescue at Henderson 'Hop into Joy' event

HENDERSON, Nev. (KTNV) — Families across the Las Vegas Valley celebrated Easter in various ways, with hundreds of children gathering in Henderson for an Easter egg hunt at Anthem Hills Park.

"It's really good, especially for a family like ours. We don’t have any local family; it’s just kind of me and the kids and my husband out here," said one local Holly Morgan.

Over 16,000 eggs were distributed during five egg hunts, accompanied by bounce houses, food trucks, and an appearance by the Easter Bunny. The event, organized by several nonprofits, aimed to raise funds for Bunnies Matter Rescue, a local organization which spays, neuters, vaccinates, chips and administers veterinary care to rabbits in the region.

"This is a fundraiser for Bunnies Matter Rescue, a local rescue in Las Vegas," explained one of the organizers.

In addition to raising funds, the event also provided over 200 VIP tickets to foster families. Sherry Warren, a foster mom of five, expressed the significance of the event for her family.

"I like to see them happy because they are going through so much. This is something most kids don't have. I like to give back and give them opportunities to just get out and smile again," Warren said.