Deadly crash involving motorcycle causes road closures in west Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle and a sedan on Sahara Avenue near Hualapai Way.

According to authorities, the motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Sahara Avenue when the two vehicles crashed shortly before 5 p.m.

The rider was thrown from the motorcycle and transported to UMC Trauma where they were pronounced dead. Their identity will be released by the coroner's office.

As of 8:30 p.m., eastbound Sahara Avenue is closed at Hualapai Way and westbound Sahara is closed at Grand Canyon Drive.

Expect delays and use other routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Video of the area via traffic camera:

Map of the area:

