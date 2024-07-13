'Disregarded like she was trash': East Valley business owner photographs dog being dumped

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An East Las Vegas business owner is hoping justice can be served after a dog was dumped outside of his shop.

It's a growing problem across the valley. That business owner said he snapped a photo of the car as it was happening.

Israel's Transmission has been around for more than 30 years near Cheyenne and Sandy.

I met up with owner Israel Fuentes, who is concerned about a growing problem.

"At first you don't want to believe it," he said.

He noticed something disturbing as he was pulling up to work on July 9.

"Car pulls up and I thought nothing of it," he said. "Nudges the dog out and that was it."

He said the person in a Black Mercedes with a red sticker tried to give the dog to people living on the street and simply drove off.

"I didn't know what he was doing at first. After I took the pictures then I saw him boot the dog out, so I guess I took the photo for the right reason," Fuentes said. "The dog had just given puppies. She was just bred and disregarded like she was trash."

He gave the dog food and water and contacted a rescue. She is now with The Animal Foundation.

Fuentes filed a report with animal protective services in Clark County.

"You said this was the second time?" I asked.

"Yeah, second time. Guy had no shame. Pulled up, boots his little puppy out and takes off," Fuentes said.

"It being unlawful in all four jurisdictions, it is a public safety because at some point a scared dog, if they are dumped, is going to turn into a dangerous dog," said Amy Clatterbuck, director of Hearts Alive Village.

She said the issue is getting worse here.

"Rescues are overrun with abandoned animals. If we can step in and take one.. I mean, sometimes we don't have a choice. They are tied to a fence outside or dropped off in a kennel by the front door. I think they look at us as a safe haven, but at the same time we are at capacity," she said.

With a number of helping organizations out there, she said Hearts Alive Village is full of resources to help people in desperate situations.

"It's like a child, the way you're dumping them in the street," Fuentes said.

A dog owner himself, Fuentes hopes something can be done.

"It is just crazy how common this is," he said.

If you recognize the car, please contact Animal Protective Services.

