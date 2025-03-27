East Las Vegas residents voice homelessness concerns at community town hall

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom hosted a town hall on Wednesday to hear community members' increasing concerns about homelessness near Flamingo and Maryland Parkway.

Jhovani Carillo was there to hear from officials and community members.

East Las Vegas residents voice homelessness concerns at Town Hall

The public meeting took place at the Flamingo Library, with representatives from Code Enforcement, LVMPD, UNLVPD, and Help of Southern Nevada present to listen and document the concerns raised.

"Everybody here is committed to making this a safe neighborhood for everyone," Segerblom told the small group of residents.

“Our complex has been very noisy when it comes to the homeless in the area," said Matthew Kailimai.

Kailimai was one of many property managers from nearby apartment complexes who spoke at the town hall.

He tells Channel 13 that many unhoused individuals have been breaking into his vacant units for nearly two years. He showed us pictures of homeless individuals camped outside on sidewalks and hiding inside some of the units.

“This morning someone broke into our apartment complex that I unknowingly walked into to check on and they [homeless] were in the unit, and luckily nothing horrible happened to me from walking in on that," Kailimai said.

Kailimai said he’s reported the issue to police, but the individuals just keep coming back.

“We feel like we are a little alone. We do everything we can to make sure our residents are safe. and then the police don’t follow up behind us," Kailimai said.

"They are knocking on my tenant's doors, demanding to use their showers, demanding food, demanding money, and if they don't they'll sit on the edge of my air conditioner and poop," said another attendee.

Kailimai is frustrated with the situation and felt it was important to bring it to the commissioner and other representatives at the meeting.

“I am asking for a solution, but there’s only so much that we can do alone," he said.

While most residents expressed their frustrations, others were pleased with the progress made in the area.

“I’ve seen all the cleanup these last few weeks, but I’ve been grateful for the street looks," one attendee said.

Despite Commissioner Segerblom not providing many immediate solutions to the community's problems, representatives from Help of Southern Nevada, Code Enforcement, and LVMPD have been actively working to address the concerns.

Segerblom emphasized that resolving homelessness will require a collective, team effort.

“We are going to try and work on this that’s why we are all here because truthfully we all have our silos," he said.

