East Las Vegas residents share concerns about possible transitional housing project in their neighborhood

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Residents who live in an East Las Vegas neighborhood are raising concerns over the possible expansion of Bridge Counseling Associates.

The mental health and substance abuse counseling nonprofit is looking to build transitional housing on its McLeod Drive campus.

“There’s plenty of space in Las Vegas to build that, but not in an established neighborhood," said Luis Troconis, who has lived in the area for roughly 20 years.

During the meeting, Bridge officials said the transitional housing will be made up of 50 units, or roughly 100 beds.

It will cater to Bridge clients currently receiving treatment with professionals there.

While residents are in favor of helping people in the community, some also say the new facility could create safety and security concerns.

"I don't know what kind of people are going to be coming around when the project is done," Troconis said.

“And we’ve had a lot of criminal, a lot of homeless. Ever since Bridge and other things have gone up, and it’s a big concern for us because they are creeping in our backyards," shared a resident who attended the meeting.

During the meeting, Bridge officials wanted to make it clear that the new facility is not a shelter. It’s transitional housing available to current clients who can’t afford rent. Customers could stay there between one to 12 months.

“It’s not meant to be a forever thing. We are trying to give those services and allow those individuals an opportunity to get on the right path.”

Patients staying at the transitional housing will have to follow a treatment plan or possibly be removed.

“We get them help to get them cleaned up, help to get a job. So, they get into this transitional housing and so it will help them to even improve those jobs.”

Officials also say there will be on-site security from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

While the county still needs to give final approval, Bridge says they're ready to break ground as soon as 2026.