East Las Vegas residents frustrated with road construction taking years at busy intersection

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The road construction headaches continue for people living near Charleston Boulevard and Fremont Street in east Las Vegas.

Residents there have been dealing with serious traffic for months due to construction closures and road repairs but this weekend it’s about to get worse.

Work on the Charleston-Maryland Storm Drain Project will require a temporary three-day closure of the Charleston Boulevard/Fremont Street intersection starting at 8 p.m. Thursday and continuing through 8 p.m. Sunday.

The city says access will be maintained for businesses in the area, but sidewalks at the intersection will be closed.

People that work near the area told 13 Action News it is incredibly frustrating because fewer and fewer customers have been coming in.

“We’ve lost 35% of our customers since this construction started. The traffic never stops. People are honking and have no patience. A lot of the time, they’re distracted too,” said Ever Cardenas, who works at a nearby auto shop.

A similar future closure will be necessary to install a storm drain concrete box in another part of the intersection.

The $51.5 million project will install more than 10,000 feet of reinforced-concrete boxes on Charleston Boulevard from Fremont Street to Maryland Parkway. Additional storm drain, water supply and sewer improvements will be made through the corridor, as well as on adjacent side streets, including Fremont Street, Maryland Parkway and 13th Street.

The Charleston-Maryland Storm Drain Project roadwork began last October and is expected to be complete by January 2024.

Alternate routes that can be taken while the intersection is closed include:

—Northbound Fremont will be detoured to North Mojave Road;

—Southbound Fremont will be detoured to Eastern Avenue;

—Eastbound Charleston will be detoured to southbound Eastern, then eastbound Oakey Boulevard; and

—Westbound Charleston will be detoured to North Mojave Road.