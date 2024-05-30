East Las Vegas residents claim noisy nighttime construction keeps them up through the night

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Residents of an east Las Vegas apartment complex believe they will be getting the best sleep they’ve had in weeks after learning an overnight construction project nearby has been completed.

Channel 13 first reported on their concerns last week.

After reaching out to Clark County officials, our team was able to get some answers for the concerned residents, who claim the construction would start up late at night and go until the early morning hours.

“A lot of people reach out to you guys when they have problems,” said Jody Peoples, a resident at the Garden Park Townhomes near Desert Inn Road and Pecos Road.

Several viewers reach out to Channel 13 complaining about the noisy nights. One email read in-part:

“There is an enormous construction project happening all night right next to our house that keeps the family awake, and is likewise similarly affecting all my neighbors. It is most certainly happening on private property and does not block any roadways, so we are shocked they are able to engage in work that causes incredible sustained noise and light disturbances over night for so many nights.”

“You hear the jackhammers tearing the concrete up. After a while, you get used to it because you have no choice,” Peoples said.

On Wednesday, Clark County officials responded to our request and addressed the disturbance neighbors had been experiencing. The statement reads:

“There is a SWG / Mears project along Desert Inn in the area of Sandhill. They will be backfilling over the next few days and still have about 2-3 more weeks of construction to be completed in the public right of way including final pavement restoration. The traffic control and construction along Desert Inn is approved for night work. The person who we sent out there spoke with the contractor, Mears Construction, concerning the work on private property and this work, he was told, is complete at this time and there should not be any further disruptions. If it turns out there is any work left to be completed, they commit to doing this onsite work during the daytime.”

Neighbors say they feel they can now rest knowing that their nights should be a lot quieter moving forward