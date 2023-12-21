East Las Vegas motel turned homeless shelter helps dozens transition into long-term housing

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County officials said a former motel that turned into a temporary shelter in the valley's east side has helped dozens of people experiencing homelessness turn their lives around.

"I think it's the healthiest system we have in the state," said Kevin Schiller, Clark County Manager.

The "Navigation Center" opened its doors in early August and has since been providing temporary shelter and other necessary services to get people back on their feet.

According to the county, since the shelter opened its doors, they have served 386 people.

Of those individuals, the county said 77 people have been able to transition into long-term housing. Additionally, the county said 97 people moved into non-congregate or transitional housing. Officials said that 123 people also left the shelter voluntarily.

"It's good to hear that the process is working," said Marily Kirkpatrick, Clark County commissioner. "​Although the numbers seem small, they're grand for long-term placement of folks."

Clark County Social Services Assistant Manager, Brenda Barnes, said homeless individuals are allowed to stay in the shelter for 30 days but many have transitioned out sooner.

She said people staying at the shelter get help obtaining social security numbers, identifications, birth certificates, and other documents essential in addressing underlying issues associated with homelessness.

"A lot of these people don't have their IDs, their birth certificates, things of that nature just to get past the threshold of finding access to housing. Followed by assistance in obtaining insurance as well as mental health and behavioral service," added Barnes.

This week, commissioners unanimously approved to make a permanent investment in the Navigation Center to continue to serve those in need.

"We really do appreciate the great work," a commissioner.

According to the county, they plan to increase their capacity at Navigation Centers and non-congregate shelters next year.