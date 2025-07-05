East Las Vegas Grappling Academy builds discipline, community through martial arts

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Loyalty, integrity, accountability, responsibility and respect.

Those are the core values of Assassin Grappling Academy, located in East Las Vegas and led by retired military veteran Jesse Thornton.

Thornton, who served more than 22 years in the U.S. Army and Navy, is a former All-Army Combatives Champion and professional fighter. Over the past four years, he has focused on building a sense of community through self-defense and martial arts.

“Once we arrived on the east side of Las Vegas, we noticed that a lot of kids needed some help,” Thornton said. “We had just finished COVID, and parents had forgotten that their kids need to be involved in a lot of things.”

After opening the academy, Thornton made it his mission to reach out to youth who were being overlooked and to encourage parents to support their children's growth.

“Most of our coaches used to sit on those benches, and they got up one day, signed the waiver, and came out to help,” he said. “Since then, Assassin Grappling Academy has become one of the fastest up-and-coming schools in the community.”

Thornton said bullying is one of the most pressing issues facing youth in the area. The academy faced a heartbreaking loss when 12-year-old student Flora Martinez died by suicide after being bullied at school.

“When we lose a child because of bullying, then I believe we’ve lost something as a people,” Thornton said. “That loss of baby Flora is always going to hurt me. This can happen to any of our kids—it can even happen to mine—so we have to stay involved as much as we can.”

Michelle Thornton described the lasting impact Flora had at the gym.

“She was such a sweet, caring, loving, bubbly personality,” she said. “When she came in, she was so eager to learn and she was soaking everything up like a sponge.”

The academy welcomes people from all walks of life, with a focus on teaching valuable life skills, building meaningful connections and promoting a strong sense of community.

As more parents enrolled their children, they began to see the impact.

Ashley and Ryan Boggs, who signed up their children at a young age, said the gym has exceeded their expectations.

“We’ve had more amazing experiences than I could’ve ever imagined for my children,” Ashley said. “We do things together at this gym as a family, and my son’s confidence is through the roof.”

Jade and Kenny Henn, who enrolled their 12-year-old daughter with ADHD, said the academy helped her build confidence and focus over the course of two years.

“She is now believing in herself, and she’s made so many friends that have become like family to us,” Jade said. “This is our home. We are here six days a week, and there’s no place we’d rather be.”

In four years, Assassin Grappling Academy has helped teens enlist in the military, supported families raising honor roll students, and developed champions in jiu-jitsu, kickboxing and wrestling — all through hard work, discipline and community support.

