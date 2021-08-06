Las Vegas couple helps Northeast kids learn discipline and leadership through Jiu Jitsu

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A retired military couple from Las Vegas is using Jiu Jitsu to change lives.

Jesse and Jaime Thorton are working hard to improve the community in Northeast Las Vegas.

Jaime Thorton says when she moved to Las Vegas the streets in her neighborhood were riddled with crime.

"I couldn't turn the T.V. on without hearing about some kind of crime happening on this side of town, and most of these scenarios involved teenagers. I knew we could be the change these kids need," Jaime Thorton said.

Jaime and her husband, Jesse set out to create change by creating Assassin Grappling Academy, a program that teaches kids self-defense and Jiu-Jitsu.

"We are breaking the cultural barrier. Every culture is blended for one common goal here and that's to take care of our children and invest in our children," Jaime Thorton said.

Jaime Thorton says at Assassin Grappling Academy kids of all ages are welcome.

"We teach core values, leadership, discipline and everything it takes to be a great citizen, that's what we do here," Jaime Thorton said.

Assassin Grappling Academy is located in Northeast Las Vegas at 1262 S Nellis Blvd, Sunrise Manor, NV, NV 89104-5782.