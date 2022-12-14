East Las Vegas bar gaining popularity for its over-the-top Christmas decorations

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — When thinking of a place to celebrate the holidays your first thought may not be a restaurant or bar but one spot in east Las Vegas has gone above and beyond to make sure those special memories are being made within its walls.

At The Plate Bar and Grille, you’ll be transported into a world of holiday magic from the moment you walk inside.

Owner Laurie Everts and her husband, John, started decking out the place when it first opened in 2017.

"We'd be walking around decorating all day long,” Everts said.

The couple started with only a handful of decorations but over the years, they’ve built up an impressive holiday collection.

"People come in with gifts and offer if we want to add them to our decorations. We always say yes,” said Lorenzo Valoy, an employee at the bar.

"It just keeps getting bigger and bigger and one year it's just going to be out in the middle of the parking lot,” Everts said.

In all, there are more than a dozen trees, hundreds of ornaments and thousands of lights inside of the bar. The display takes about two weeks to put together.

"I don't know if I could live without not doing this. It's a lot of effort but it just makes everybody smile,” Everts said.

This year, for the first time, Everts has taken on the task of decorating by herself. Her husband passed away unexpectedly in October, so she’s made this display extra special.

"He was loved by everybody he met. He'll never be forgotten. This is a way to keep his memory going,” Everts said.

The Plate Bar and Grille is open 24/7. It’s located at 2396 S Lamb Blvd.

The holiday display will be up until the end of this month.