4.3 earthquake hits near Carson City, felt at state capitol building

CARSON CITY (KTNV) — Nevadans in Carson City felt the rumbles of an earthquake this morning, as a preliminary 4.3 quake hit near Glenbrook, just outside of Carson City.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford tweeting out, "Anybody else feel that earthquake here in Carson?"

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

