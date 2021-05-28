4.3 earthquake hits near Carson City, felt at state capitol building

CARSON CITY (KTNV) — Nevadans in Carson City felt the rumbles of an earthquake this morning, as a preliminary 4.3 quake hit near Glenbrook, just outside of Carson City.
Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford tweeting out, "Anybody else feel that earthquake here in Carson?"
Magnitude 4.3 #earthquake, 7.6 km NW of Glenbrook, NV https://t.co/KIOXrJpr4e— Nevada Earthquakes (@NVEarthquakes) May 28, 2021
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
********************
WATCH: Click here to watch 13 Action News
Get more news on the KTNV Facebook and Twitter pages
SUBSCRIBE to get breaking news emails delivered to your inbox
Watch KTNV news and livestreams on Roku and Apple TV